Friday, June 30, 2023
Three killed, four injured in accident on motorway

Web Desk
3:38 PM | June 30, 2023
Regional

Three people were killed in a road traffic accident on motorway near Pir Mahal Interchange.

The rescue officials said that the tragic incident took place near the motorway interchange when a Mazda truck was overturned due to high speed.

Three people died while four were injured, the rescue officials said. Some sacrificial camels were also loaded in the Mazda truck.

The camels were being transported from Lahore to Khanewal, said the officials.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital while attempts are also being made to rescue the camels.

