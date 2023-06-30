UN urges France to address 'deep issues of racism' in law enforcement

The UN on Friday expressed concern on the fatal police shooting a teenager in France, urging the country to address issues of racial discrimination in its law enforcement agencies.

“This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement,” Ravina Shamdasani, the spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told a media briefing in Geneva.

The victim, 17-year-old Nahel M., who according to the UN was of North African descent, was shot dead by police on Tuesday during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The prosecutors say the officer who killed the teenager has been charged with voluntary homicide and placed in pre-trial detention.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful assembly, Shamdasani called on the authorities to ensure that use of force by police "always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."

“Any allegations of disproportionate use of force must be swiftly investigated,” she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to chair an inter-ministerial crisis meeting as the government struggles to restore law and order after a third night of protests.