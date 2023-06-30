Friday, June 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN urges France to address 'deep issues of racism' in law enforcement

UN urges France to address 'deep issues of racism' in law enforcement
Anadolu
9:55 PM | June 30, 2023
International

The UN on Friday expressed concern on the fatal police shooting a teenager in France, urging the country to address issues of racial discrimination in its law enforcement agencies.

“This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement,” Ravina Shamdasani, the spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told a media briefing in Geneva.

The victim, 17-year-old Nahel M., who according to the UN was of North African descent, was shot dead by police on Tuesday during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The prosecutors say the officer who killed the teenager has been charged with voluntary homicide and placed in pre-trial detention.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful assembly, Shamdasani called on the authorities to ensure that use of force by police "always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."

“Any allegations of disproportionate use of force must be swiftly investigated,” she added.

Apple's market value surpasses $3 trillion as shares hit record

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to chair an inter-ministerial crisis meeting as the government struggles to restore law and order after a third night of protests.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023