Sunday, June 30, 2024
10 shops sealed for encroachment

Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA    -   The Anti-Encroachment Cell of the Municipal Committee sealed 10 shops and also imposed fine of Rs 150,000 on shopkeepers. According to official sources, In-charge Anti Encroachment Cell Malik Ghulam Gillani along with his team inspected Vehari Bazaar, Chowk Qasaieyan, Lakar Mandi road and Joyia road. The team sealed 10 shops. According to Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed, the World Bank had aided for converting Burewala into model city.

Some shopkeepers have installed structures at tuff tiles and damaged beauty of the bazaars.

Staff Reporter

