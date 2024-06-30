14th convocation of University of Lahore held

Lahore - The 14th convocation of the University of Lahore was held on Saturday. Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir participated as special guests. The event was attended by Chairman Board of Governors Owais Rauf, Deputy Chairman Uzair Rauf, Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Pro-Rector Academics Nasir Mahmood, Director HLMC Shehnaz Rauf, Principal College of Medicine Dr. Mehwish Arooj, Director Student Affairs Amara Owais, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Registrar Ali Aslam, Controller Examinations Asim Ali, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments, students, and parents.

A total of 13,404 students were awarded degrees, with 314 students receiving gold medals. Among the graduates, there were 114 PhD graduates, 3,315 graduates, and 9,975 undergraduates. To date, the University of Lahore has produced 79,632 graduates. The university has more than fifty departments and eleven faculties, with over 30,000 students currently enrolled. It has produced 322 PhD scholars so far.

In his address, special guest Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that today is more joyous for the parents than the students, as their hard work has borne fruit. He congratulated the successful students and their parents and professors, expressing his belief that they would play a crucial role in improving and enhancing Pakistan’s future. He emphasized that the knowledge and skills gained by the students would be a valuable asset for Pakistan, as students constitute 70% of the country’s population, representing its bright future. The University of Lahore has equipped its students to establish a unique position anywhere in the world. He acknowledged the university as a great masterpiece of M.A. Rauf, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s educational field, and praised Chairman Owais Rauf for his dedication to the university’s development.

Discussing the health sector, Khawaja Salman Rafique mentioned plans to build a cancer hospital near the university at a cost of 55 billion rupees, expected to be completed within a year and a half. He highlighted the review of the residency program to bring further innovation in medical education and stressed the importance of skilled youth for the country’s progress. He urged doctors to avoid strikes, emphasizing patience as a vital part of their education and training, and recommended perseverance and faith in God as paths to success.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir encouraged students to pledge never to strike as doctors and to always exercise patience. He criticized doctors who strike to avoid accountability and stressed that dedication and hard work are essential for Pakistan’s advancement. He emphasized the need for self-improvement and urged students to appreciate their parents and teachers.

Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore Owais Rauf, in his address, called the day joyous for both parents and students as they embark on their professional journeys. He reminded graduates to remember their teachers alongside their parents for their relentless efforts.

He highlighted the university’s achievements in the QS World Ranking and Times Higher Education Ranking as a testament to the hard work of faculty and students. He discussed new buildings and state-of-the-art facilities as significant progress for providing an excellent educational environment and mentioned international partnerships aimed at offering more research and learning opportunities. He reiterated the university’s commitment to educational excellence, innovation, and curriculum improvement, striving for global recognition and strong partnerships with leading institutions.

At the end of the convocation, Chairman Owais Rauf presented shields to Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.