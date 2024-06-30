2 persons arrested over involvement in production of counterfeit driving licenses

Gujar khan - Two individuals have been apprehended by the Jhelum police for their involvement in the production of counterfeit driving licenses. As a result of the arrest, a significant amount of evidence, including six licenses, cash, and various documents, has been seized from their possession.

As per the statement given by SHO Saddar, Nisar Ahmed, in the FIR, a suspect was apprehended while attempting to distribute counterfeit licenses to clients. The arrest was made based on specific information received.

According to SHO Nisar, Shabbir, also known as Shera, was apprehended during a police operation while he was awaiting the delivery of two driving licenses.

According to him, two computerized licenses and documents were discovered in his possession, but they were later determined to be fake. Further investigations uncovered that two traffic wardens stationed at the Licensing Branch in the Traffic Office in Jhelum were found to be complicit with the accused.

These individuals were discovered to have been supplying him with documents and accepting bribes in exchange for facilitating the clearance of driving tests.

According to the arrested suspect, the SHO mentioned in the FIR that the traffic officials, Ehsan and Khurram, have been engaged in these corrupt activities for a significant period.

As per information from the police, Maalik, another associate of Shera, has been apprehended. The authorities have seized a significant amount of evidence, including six counterfeit licenses, including an international driving license, ten files, and approximately Rs. 400,000.

According to insider information, the individuals in question were found to be charging fees ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 100,000 in exchange for producing both local and international driving licenses.

Upon reaching out for comment, Inspector Ahsan Butt, spokesperson for Jhelum Police, confirmed that a case had been filed against four individuals, including two traffic officials. He also mentioned that further investigations are currently being conducted. He added that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the traffic wardens. It should be noted that there have been rumors of similar complaints regarding other licensing centers in Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan in the recent past. Residents in these areas have expressed their concerns about the challenging driving tests conducted in narrow spaces and using old vehicles.

This has led to confusion among applicants, and repeated failures have pushed some to resort to dealing with middlemen who operate around the license centers.