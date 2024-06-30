Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested

Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three accused.  A PFA spokesman said on Saturday that teams checked various food factories and detected preparation of spurious fennel, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and black pepper. To which, the factories were sealed in addition to seizing 2,000-kg fake fennel, 1200-kg red chilli powder, 600-kg turmeric powder and 350-kg spurious black pepper which were later on discarded. The PFA teams also confiscated 740-kg plaster of paris, 60-kg jaggery, colors, chemicals, maize chaff drums and machines besides arresting three accused from the spot.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024