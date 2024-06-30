A foreign airlines plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) first and largest Low-Cost Carrier flying, Air Arabia flight bound to Sharjah from Kathmandu made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after a crew member fell seriously ill.

The flight captain requested for an emergency landing at Karachi Air Traffic Control (ATC) when flight attendant experienced severe breathing difficulties during the flight.

According to sources, the flight was immediately diverted from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi for an urgent landing, upon entering Pakistani airspace.

The flight attendant has been identified as Anas from Morocco.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) doctors examined the flight attendant after landing.

But the flight attendant has been swiftly shifted to a private hospital located at stadium road due to the severity of his condition.