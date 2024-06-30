Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF seizes 111 kg drugs, arrests 4 drug peddlers

INP
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 111 kilogram drugs and arrested four drug peddlers in separate actions conducted in different cities across country.  A spokesman of ANF said on Saturday that 44 gram weed was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.  During a raid near Lalukhet Karachi, a drug peddler was arrested besides recovery of 108 kg hashish. 

Another drug pusher was detained with 2.4 kg hashish during a raid in Sohawa, Jhelum.  In a crackdown conducted near Mianwali Forest Park, a female drugs pusher was arrested with 1 kg Ice (Crystal Meth).  Separate cases were registered against the nabbed drug peddlers under Drug Act and further investigations were underway.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024