ANF seizes 111 kg drugs, arrests 4 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 111 kilogram drugs and arrested four drug peddlers in separate actions conducted in different cities across country. A spokesman of ANF said on Saturday that 44 gram weed was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi. During a raid near Lalukhet Karachi, a drug peddler was arrested besides recovery of 108 kg hashish.

Another drug pusher was detained with 2.4 kg hashish during a raid in Sohawa, Jhelum. In a crackdown conducted near Mianwali Forest Park, a female drugs pusher was arrested with 1 kg Ice (Crystal Meth). Separate cases were registered against the nabbed drug peddlers under Drug Act and further investigations were underway.