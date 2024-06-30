Another camel found dead with all legs amputated in Sindh’s Kunri

UMERKOT - A new shocking case of animal cruelty emerged in Sindh this week where another camel was found dead in Kunri tehsil with all four legs amputated.

In the videos received local TV, the animal could be seen lying lifeless at Morjhango turn. According to its owner, Abdul Rashid, the camel was sick and went to graze a day earlier. “We don’t want to accuse anyone,” the owner told Geo News, adding that he was trying to get information regarding the matter. “I have around 40 to 45 female camels. While all of them returned after grazing last evening, she was left behind alone,” he said.

“God knows who made her run, beat her and cut her legs. We don’t know anything yet... we’ll see what to do next.” Abdul Rashid said he learned about the incident this morning. The post-mortem report has revealed that the camel had died 30 hours due to illness before its legs were amputated, as per a statement by a senior police official. Moreover, no wound or signs of injury were found on the camel’s body, the police officer added.

While it is too early to say whether this is another case of animal cruelty, it is the second distressing event involving a camel in the past couple of weeks. Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha on June 14, a landlord, along with his employees, allegedly physically tortured a camel for straying into his land for fodder, amputating one of its legs as punishment in Sanghar’s Mundh Jamrao area. The incident’s video went viral on social media and thousands of people condemned the brutal act.

Following an uproar on social media and a call from animal rights activists and the general public to act against animal cruelty, authorities sprung into action and arrested six suspects involved in the torture. A court in Sanghar later sent them on physical remand for two days on June 20.

On June 15, the victim camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment. A non-governmental organisation was also looking after it for rehabilitation. The organisation named the camel, Cammie. After being promised an artificial leg, the camel was also provided a structure with a harness to make it stand up earlier this week. A team from Bioniks Pakistan, a prosthetics manufacturing company overlooking the preparation of the camel’s artificial limb, set up the structure.