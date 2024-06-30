Sunday, June 30, 2024
Anti-polio campaign in 41 districts to start tomorrow

Web Desk
4:12 PM | June 30, 2024
National

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in forty-one districts of the country from tomorrow.

During the special campaign, more than 9.5 million children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine.

The campaign includes sixteen districts of Balochistan, eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight districts of Sindh and five districts of Punjab. Door-to-door polio campaign will be conducted in specific Union Councils of Islamabad

This campaign is being launched in view of increasing polio cases in Balochistan.

According to Coordinator National Command and Operation Center Muhammad Anwar Haq this campaign will be conducted in the areas where polio virus is continuously present.

He appealed to parents to consider it their national duty to join this campaign and vaccinate the children.

