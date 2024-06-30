Back to Slumber

Gaza is sliding into shadows, and the world is starting to care less. No ceasefire has been enacted as promised, and it turns out President Biden brought the resolution to the UN Security Council only for its impact on the Presidential debate. The resolution turned out to be just another piece of paper, and every day makes more Gazans vulnerable to hunger or, worse, death. All the while, Israel has made its intentions clear; it wants Gaza to perish, and the conflict is not just about the hostages, as it likes to claim.

For 76 years, Palestine has fought back every time it was bombarded mercilessly. This time, a ceasefire and the hope of reclaiming Palestinian land occupied by Israel are diminishing. No country has yet come forward to break economic ties and sanction Israel. While moral support for Palestine grows, Israel’s physical actions on the ground cannot be stopped. And then comes Israel’s biggest supporter – the United States, which shows no sign of backing an ethical, human-rights-based end to hostilities.

The Presidential Debate is telling, with one candidate using “Palestinian” as an insult. This candidate might become the President of the US if he wins, and neither candidate upholds the liberal democratic values the US claims to champion. For Palestinians, the rules change, and the deep-seated racism of the Western world is suddenly exposed.

For 76 years, no agreement has brought Israel and Palestine closer to a two-state solution. Every time Palestinians were killed in cold blood, the world took some time to forget after an initial outpouring of emotion. This time, the offensive that started on October 7 held the world’s attention the longest, but gradually, after eight months, Gaza is sliding away from the discourse.

The moral responsibility falls on all countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood. To not forget Gaza once again, it is time to step up and lead action, even if it involves cutting ties and sanctioning Israel.