Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bathing in sea banned for one month

Our Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Commissioner Karachi on Saturday has imposed a complete ban on bathing in the sea for one month in view of the rising tide in the sea waves. The ban will be applicable everywhere in the boundaries of Karachi. The Commissioner has issued a ban notification under Section 144 and this ban will continue till July 27. The notification said that large and dangerous waves are forming near the beach in Karachi, which may endanger the lives of bathers in the sea. According to the notification, the area SHO will be empowered to register a case against the violators.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024