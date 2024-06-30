Boys’ basketball playoffs decided in Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival’s boys’ basketball playoff matches concluded at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first match, Civil Tigers Club defeated DT Snipers Club 42-33. Haris Shahid scored 21 points, Muhammad Muaz Ashraf 10, and Ahsan Iqbal 7 for the winners. For the runners-up, Noor Muhammad scored 9, Kamil Mustafa 8, and Muhammad Saleem Khan 7 points. In the second match, Aram Bagh Club triumphed over Usman Club 58-54. Mustafa Al-Haq scored 14, Hassan Ali 12, and Muneeb ur Rahman 10 points for the winners, while Ijaz Jatoi scored 20, Mubariz Ahmed 14, and Usman Khawaja 10 points for the runners-up. Referees Aamir Sharif, Zahid Malik, and Muhammad Ashraf officiated the matches, with Naeem Ahmed, Raj Kumar Lakhwani, Muhammad Usman, and Zaeema Khatoon serving as technical officials.