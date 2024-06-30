Collective efforts urged for mental well-being of vulnerable segments

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Psychology (NIP) at the Quaid-i-Azam University in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) hosted an international conference on “Uplifting Mental Health of Vulnerable Segments of Population” here on Saturday at a local hotel.

The event brought together stakeholders, researchers, practitioners and policymakers from across the globe to discuss issues, challenges and solutions related to the mental health of vulnerable segments of the population in Pakistan.

The problems of transgender community and their solutions were also discussed.

Participants urged the need to address the mental health problems of vulnerable segments including children, youth and women besides elimination of gender disparity and discrimination. They highlighted the importance of restructuring the institutions and framing new regulations in this connection. At the outset, the organizer Dr. Humaira Jami discussed the purpose of the moot. NIP Director Dr. Rubina Hanif in her welcome note expressed her best wishes for the bright future of the weaker segments. She emphasized great importance on collective efforts in uplifting these communities and emphasized the critical role they all can play in improving their mental health.

She also highlighted various initiatives and programs of NIP designed to support the mental well-being of the vulnerable populations, stressing the need for increased awareness and resources. She encouraged collaboration between different stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, educators and community leaders to create a comprehensive support system.

Participants including Prof. Ziaul Haque, Dr. Shahid Irfan (National Program officer, IOM), Prof. Fayyaz Hussain (University of Michigan, USA), Dr. Parvaiz Shaukat (Associate public health officer, UNHCR) and Dr. Anila Kamal shared their experiences at the event via their speeches and concerns related to the mental health of vulnerable segments of the society. Participants also participated in a poster presentation and prizes were distributed among the first three winners. At the conclusion, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Coordinator Rana Mashhood appreciated efforts of the NIP for organizing the conference.