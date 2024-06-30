Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system

Our Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to improve BISE examination system to facilitate students at the maximum extent. Being chairperson of the education board, she presided over the BISE meeting here on Saturday and said that the entire examination system should be made fair and transparent so that the students could get fruits of their hardworking. She directed the BISE officers to provided all necessary facilities at examination centers besides taking strict action to curb the use of unfair means to solve question papers. She also directed the secretary BISE to constitute a committee and evolve a comprehensive schedule for sports competitions at Tehsil to Division Level in educational institutions.

The meeting approved payment of Rs 800,000 to PBCC for position holder students of Matric First Annual Examinations 2023. The meeting discussed various matters and approved an agreement with Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) for safety of question papers and answer books during BISE exams.

Killing a woman is not an honour but arrogance: CJP

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and others were also present in the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024