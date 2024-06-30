Committee formed to provide security, civic facilities on Muharram

KARACHI - The city administration on Saturday has taken proactive measures to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities during Muharram ul Haram. Committees have been formed in each district, headed by a Deputy Commissioner, comprising on representatives from concerned departments such as police, Rangers, town municipal administrations, Solid Waste Management Board, Water Corporation and Karachi Municipal Orporation (KMC). The committee will work in coordination with the Ulma Karam, religious leaders permit holders and concerned departments to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities. Daily visits are being conducted to review the arrangements by the deputy commissioners. They are conducting daily consultations with religious scholars and organizers/permit holders , visiting the routes of processions and Imam Bargahs, and reviewing the arrangements. They have also submitted reports to the Commissioner, detailing their visits, arrangements, and the resolution of issues relating to streetlight installation, sewage problems, supply water and cleanliness. The Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to work with close coordination of organisers to ensure the provision of necessary facilities and security arrangements. The Commissioner is beng kept informed of the progress. Deputy Commissioner East Shazad Abbas visited Nishtar Park and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario visited the route of the main procession.

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario visited the route of the main procession. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited various areas in his district, including Iranian Imam Bargah, Madina Colony, Mominabad, along with permit holders/ organisers and officers concerned. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam visited the markazi Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar and Imamia Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar Malir, and reviewed the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan reported that he visited the areas with the officers of relevant departments, permit holders, and organizers and reviewed the arrangements for providing necessary facilities, including resolving sewage issues, water scarcity, streetlight installation, and repair of footpaths in the streets around Imam Bargahs.