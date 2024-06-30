CPO suspends cop on charges of corruption

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Saturday has placed a police officer under suspension on charges of corruption, informed a police spokesman. The suspended police officer has been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Safeer, posted at Police Station (PS) Rawat, he added. The top cop also issued charge sheet against the police officer facing charges of corruption. According to him, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani taken notice of a video went viral on social media showing SI Muhammad Safeer while receiving bribe from a litigant in his office at PS Rawat and suspended him. The CPO also marked inquiry against the corrupt police officer besides issuing charge sheet against him. “Those police officers involved in misuse of power, corruption and negligence during duty will get strict departmental punishment,” said CPO in a statement. He said that the Rawalpindi police believed in merit, partiality and accountability and no cop would be allowed to earn bad name for department. Also, Race Course police officers have arrested two suspects involved in injuring a traffic warden by resorting firing at Qasim Market, he said. The accused have been identified as Nauman and Aizaz, against whom a case was already lodged. He sad that Assistant Traffic Warden Hamza had stopped two car riders for breaking red signal and issued a fine ticket to them. However, one of the car riders opened firing on ATW Hamza and maimed him. Uniform of another warden was also torn up by the accused, the police spokesman said adding that both accused were arrested.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of police team for netting the accused.