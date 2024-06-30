DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district by administering the polio vaccine drops to children under five years of age at his office. Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Syed Tanveer Shah, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a meeting was held to launch the polio eradication campaign. It was informed that the campaign would commence on July 1st. More than 824,000 children will be administered polio vaccine drops during this campaign. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Health Officers, WHO representatives and relevant department officials were in attendance, while Assistant Commissioners from other districts participated via video link.

The DC emphasized the importance of administering protective vaccines to children to successfully combat polio, ensuring that no child under the age of five is deprived of the polio vaccine during this time. Health department officials were directed to monitor the polio teams in the field.

District Health Officer Prevention Services Dr Khalid Chanar explained during the briefing that polio teams will go house-to-house from July 1st to July 3rd to administer polio vaccine drops to children under five years old. Any children who will miss out on the polio vaccine for any reason will be vaccinated on July 4th and 5th under the catch-up activity. It was further explained that for the polio eradication campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed.

Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges

Secretary of Irrigation Department Southern Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi here on Saturday visited Bahawalpur and inspected the changes in the shape of Sutlej River resulting from the construction of bridges on the Eastern Motorway M5 and Musa Pak (Aimanwala) locations by the National Highway Authority. Relevant officials were also present during his visit. Following the construction of bridges at the locations of Eastern Motorway M5 and Musa Pak (Aimanwala), a link road connecting Bahawalpur district to Motorway M5 at Jhangra East has been constructed at Ahmadpur East Flood Bund by the Punjab Highway Department.