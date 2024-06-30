Easypaisa revolutionises borrowing with ‘Easycash’ digital loan

LAHORE - Reaffirming its dedication to delivering seamless digital financial services to all Pakistanis, Easypaisa is offering “Easycash”, a digital service providing instant, hassle-free access to loans for users. “Easycash” enables Easypaisa customers to obtain an instant loan of up to PKR 15,000 seamlessly, without any documentation, allowing them to repay their loans through flexible terms, without any hidden charges or ambiguity. Loan approval is contingent upon a credit score, which is determined through our state-of-the-art in-house credit scoring model based on the user’s Easypaisa account activity and credit history.

To avail “Easycash” service, users can simply log in to the Easypaisa account and select the Easycash loan menu. They can then enter an amount up to the maximum limit of PKR 15,000. Upon confirmation, users will receive the loan amount instantly and receive a notification on their Easypaisa app and SMS. The feature also allows users to track and plan their repayments by viewing the outstanding amount, service fee, and due date, with an option to repay the full or partial amount from the Easycash menu.

Muhammad Khurram Waraich, Head of Digital Lending & Data Science, TMB/Easypaisa, commented, “Easycash has revolutionized the way loans are borrowed, strengthening our commitment to simplifying the lives of millions of Pakistanis through our innovative service offerings. Access to formal credit remains critical for individuals, often involving extensive paperwork and complicated procedures. With Easycash, we aim to streamline access to formal credit for everyone to meet their short-term needs easily. This initiative not only empowers individuals but also propels Pakistan towards a more inclusive digital economy.”

With 1 in 4 Pakistani adults having a registered Easypaisa account, Easypaisa has continuously elevated its product offerings through its customer-first approach. Leveraged by Easypaisa’s own in-house credit scoring model, Easycash represents a significant step in enhancing Easypaisa’s digital lending product suite and creating a financially inclusive Pakistan. Technological advancements in digital finance continue to simplify our lives. As Pakistan’s premier digital financial services platform, Easypaisa remains at the forefront of introducing innovative and tailored solutions for all customer segments.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts, Easypaisa has consistently proven itself as a leader in Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape and remains dedicated to its mission of transforming Pakistan into a financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.