Fall from Grace

Barred from attending 15 sittings of the Punjab Assembly, the speaker made the right decision against members who were constantly violating the decorum and code of the House. It is unfortunate that politicians use the assembly floors for sloganeering and throwing slurs at each other. Assembly sessions are meant to be well-conducted, where policies are debated, and issues are brought to the forefront. However, opposition members in the Punjab Assembly are missing the opportunity, choosing instead to fall below the belt and use foul language, which is a significant blow to our political culture. The role of the opposition in a democracy is more than just shouting and interrupting the speeches of government members.

While debates can become heated, and disagreements over policy matters can turn the assembly floor into a hall where fierce remarks are exchanged, this is no excuse for personal attacks with abusive language. Unfortunately, many politicians forget that they are not in a ground full of people campaigning but in an esteemed hall where administrative matters are discussed and laws enacted. Disrespecting the assembly’s decorum shows a disregard for the Parliamentary process, a behavior repeatedly demonstrated by members of the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

The committee formed by the speaker of the Punjab Assembly should maintain the House’s order and not allow anyone, regardless of party affiliations, to use hateful or derogatory language. If elected representatives choose to waste time with slurs instead of representing the actual issues of their constituencies, then there is a serious problem. This problem can be addressed with strict measures now, ensuring that all members of the Punjab Assembly, especially those on the opposition benches, receive a much-needed reminder to behave.