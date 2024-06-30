Sunday, June 30, 2024
Five SHOs suspended for corruption in Sukkur

Agencies
June 30, 2024
Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur has suspended five Station House Officers (SHO) involved in drugs and crime and sent them to Sukkur B-Company, reported on Saturday.

SHO Muslim Shaikh, SHO Muhammad Sadiq Abbasi, SHO Qadir Shar, SHO Ghulam Abbas Sundarani and SHO Roshan Mangi were closed in B-Company. Action was taken against these five SHOs for their involvement in crime and drugs. DIG Sukkur took action on the report given by Superintendent of Police (SP) Special Branch against SHOs.

Agencies

