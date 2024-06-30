Heavy rainfall, landslides in Koh-e-Suleman range lead to highways closure

Heavy rainfall in the Koh-e-Suleman range has led to landslides, resulting in the closure of highways and trapping of vehicles.

The affected areas include Quetta, Chaman, Zhob Mughal Kot section, and Dhana Sar point of the range.

The Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway and the N-70 highway connecting Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are both closed due to landslides, leaving vehicles stranded.

The road connecting Awaran and Turbat is closed, and the link between Awaran and Jhaoo has been severed due to flooding in waterways.

Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have directed traffic from Peshawar, Swat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to stop at D.I.Khan.

Traffic heading towards Qila Saifullah and Zhob has been advised to take alternative routes.

PDMA officials have also announced that rescue teams are actively providing assistance to passengers stuck on the roads, and efforts are underway to restore the highways using heavy machinery.

In District Awaran, extreme rainfall has caused fatalities, with the death toll reaching 6 and 25 others injured in torrential rain incidents over the past five days across Balochistan.