Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

India clinch T20 World Cup title

India clinch T20 World Cup title
Agencies
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Sports, Headlines

BARBADOS   -   India triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting conclusion to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at a packed Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday.

This victory marked a significant achievement for the Indian team, showcasing their resilience and strategic brilliance, lifting the World Cup trophy after 17 years. The match remained tightly contested, with South Africa needing 25 runs off the final two overs. However, India’s bowlers held their nerve, particularly Pandya, whose final overs proved decisive, securing the title victory for India.

Chasing the target of 177 runs, South Africa fell just short, finishing at 169-8 in their 20 overs. Despite a solid start from Quinton de Kock, who made 39 off 31 balls, and a powerful 52 from Heinrich Klaasen, the Proteas struggled to maintain the required run rate against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

SNGPL punishes six consumers for illegal use of meters

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were instrumental in breaking key partnerships, taking two and three wickets respectively. Jasprit Bumrah also delivered a stellar performance, claiming two crucial wickets, including that of Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen, adding to the pressure on South Africa.

Earlier, India posted a challenging total of 176-7 in their 20 overs against South Africa. Batting first, India faced early challenges with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for 9, and Rishabh Pant falling for a duck, both to Keshav Maharaj. Suryakumar Yadav managed only 3 runs, leaving India in a precarious position at 34-3.

Virat Kohli then took charge, forming a crucial partnership with Axar Patel, who contributed a valuable 47 off 31 balls, featuring a four and a six. This partnership stabilized the innings, pushing the score past 100.

Shivam Dube provided a late boost, scoring 27 off 16 deliveries with three boundaries and a six. However, wickets continued to fall, with Ravindra Jadeja and others unable to capitalize fully in the final overs. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with a modest 5 runs.

Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system

South Africa’s bowling was led by Keshav Maharaj, who took 2 wickets for just 23 runs, including the key dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Anrich Nortje also impressed, claiming 2 wickets for 26 runs, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a wicket each.

Scores in Brief

INDIA 176-7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47, Shivam Dube 27; Anrich Nortje    2-26, Keshav Maharaj 2-23) beat SOUTH AFRICA 169-8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock    39, Tristan Stubbs 31; Hardik Pandya 3-20, Arshdeep Singh2-20, Jasprit Bumrah2-18) by 7 runs.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024