Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Inferno destroys shops in Peshawar market

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   A massive fire devastated numerous cabins and shops in the bustling Nauthia area of Saddar on Saturday. Several ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene as the fire rapidly spread to neighbouring markets. The blaze resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of rupees.

Rescue 1122 officials reported deploying 15 fire trucks and three ambulances, with 110 firefighters working tirelessly for hours to extinguish the flames. Reports indicate that over 40 shops, along with their contents, were destroyed in the fire.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024