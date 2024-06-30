Inferno destroys shops in Peshawar market

Peshawar - A massive fire devastated numerous cabins and shops in the bustling Nauthia area of Saddar on Saturday. Several ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene as the fire rapidly spread to neighbouring markets. The blaze resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of rupees.

Rescue 1122 officials reported deploying 15 fire trucks and three ambulances, with 110 firefighters working tirelessly for hours to extinguish the flames. Reports indicate that over 40 shops, along with their contents, were destroyed in the fire.