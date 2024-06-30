Sunday, June 30, 2024
Israeli tanks advance into areas in north and south Gaza, fighting rages

Israeli tanks advance into areas in north and south Gaza, fighting rages
Web Desk
2:58 PM | June 30, 2024
International

The latest Gaza war erupted when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.

The Gaza health ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants but officials say most of the dead are civilians. More than 300 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza and Israel says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters. 

Web Desk

International

