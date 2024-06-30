Issues after Independence

Pakistan is a country that emerged as a result of the partition of British India in 1947. The partition was based on the demand of All India Muslim League, a political party that represented the interests of the Muslims of India, who wanted a separate homeland for themselves. The partition was accompanied by a massive and violent migration of millions of people across the new borders, as well as communal riots that killed hundreds of thousands of people. The partition also left many unresolved issues between India and Pakistan, such as the status of Kashmir, the division of assets and liabilities, and the rights of minorities.

The purpose of this article is to identify and analyse the major issues that Pakistan is still facing after independence since 1947. The article will argue that the major issue of Pakistan is the lack of a stable and democratic political system that can address the diverse and complex challenges of the country. The article will also discuss the historical and political factors that have contributed to this situation, as well as the implications and possible solutions for the future of Pakistan.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of over 200 million people, is facing multiple crises in 2024 that threaten its stability and security. The country is grappling with a severe economic downturn, a political deadlock, a resurgent Taliban insurgency, a worsening water crisis, and a growing discontent among its ethnic and religious minorities.

The major issue of Pakistan after independence is the lack of a stable and democratic political system that can effectively govern the country and meet the aspirations of its people. Pakistan has experienced frequent military coups, constitutional crises, political assassinations, corruption scandals, and civil unrest that have undermined the legitimacy and authority of the state. The political system has also failed to accommodate the ethnic, linguistic, religious, and regional diversity of the country, leading to the secession of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1971, and the ongoing insurgency and violence in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The political system has also been unable to deliver basic services and development to the majority of the population, resulting in widespread poverty, illiteracy, inequality, and social discontent.

The lack of a stable and democratic political system in Pakistan can be traced back to the historical and political factors that shaped the country’s formation and evolution.

The British colonial rule in India left behind a weak and divided political and social structure that was based on the principle of divide and rule. The British also favoured the feudal and landed elites, the bureaucracy, and the military over the masses, creating a class of privileged and powerful groups that dominated the politics of Pakistan after independence.

The partition of India and Pakistan was a traumatic and violent event that left deep scars on the psyche and identity of the people of both countries. The partition also created a sense of insecurity and hostility between India and Pakistan, leading to a series of wars and conflicts over Kashmir and other issues. The partition also deprived Pakistan of a natural and historical hinterland and forced it to rely on external allies and patrons for its security and survival.

The idea of Pakistan was based on the concept of the two-nation theory, which asserted that the Muslims of India were a separate and distinct nation from the Hindus, and therefore deserved a separate state. However, this idea was vague and ambiguous and did not address the question of what kind of state Pakistan would be, and how it would accommodate the diversity and pluralism of its people. The debate over the role of Islam and democracy in the state and society of Pakistan has been a source of contention and conflict among the various political and religious groups and factions.

The political system of Pakistan has been characterized by an institutional imbalance between the civilian and military institutions. The military has been the most powerful and influential institution in the country and has intervened directly or indirectly in the political affairs of the country. The military has also dominated the foreign and security policy of the country and has pursued a strategic doctrine of seeking parity and rivalry with India. The civilian institutions, on the other hand, have been weak and ineffective, and have been unable to assert their authority and autonomy over the military and other state organs.

Another major factor that hinders the development of Pakistan is corruption, which is pervasive and endemic in the public and private sectors. Corruption undermines the rule of law, accountability, and trust in the institutions, and erodes the quality and efficiency of public services, such as health, education, and infrastructure. Corruption also discourages foreign and domestic investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and reduces the tax revenue and fiscal space for development spending. Corruption and other factors stated above are the main cause of the debt burden of Pakistan. In 2024, it is estimated to be around 80% of GDP, which is higher than the 72% in 2020 and the 60% limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act. The main sources of debt are domestic debt, which is about 50% of GDP, the external debt, which is about 30% of GDP, and IMF loans, which are about 3% of GDP.

Atif Mehmood

The writer is the President of GC Sahiwal Alumni Association and an IT expert.