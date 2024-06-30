JI also opposes Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also opposed the ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam Pakistan announced by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government.

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his statements asserted, operation will be problematic for the country and public.

He stressed that JI’s narrative was clear and they rejected the operation.

Hafiz Naeem stressed Afghanistan soil shouldn’t be used against terrorism in Pakistan.

He stated in-fact the regional states including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Iran must held talks for peace and stability in the region.

JI emir highlighted that these states, Central Asian states and Russia could make a regional block for development and peace and order.

He hit out the people supporting the operation, saying, they wanted to make the region a hell.

He insisted that the impression shouldn’t be created that this operation was being launched on China’s recommendation, referring to security of Chinese nationals for completion of projects under China, Pakistan economic corridor.

JI party also showed support for negotiations and positive bilateral ties with Afghanistan, saying, “JI is ready for cooperation in Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also rejected the launch of the operation against terrorism in khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azm-e-Istehkam is aimed at reinvigorating and re-energising the ongoing implementation of Revised National Action Plan, which was initiated after the national consensus across the political spectrum, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said on Monday.

The government recently announced a new vision for long-term stability called Azm-e-Istehkam. However, some people are misunderstanding it and comparing it to previous kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab and Rah-e-Najaat.

The previous kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which had become No-Go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas.