Karachi: FIA books man in fake US visa scam case

KARACHI - The US Consulate in Karachi has filed a written complaint leading to the registration of a case against Sheikh Muhammad Huzaifa, who is accused of providing fake visas for employment in the United States. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle took action against the fraudster following allegations that he defrauded childhood friends by posing as an employee of a US-based company. According to the complaint, Huzaifa claimed Rs1.5 million from his friends online, promising them employment in the US. He pretended to be employed by a food chain company and sent fake emails to his friends, impersonating the company’s owner. The accused managed to gain the trust of his victims, brothers Moazzam and Muhammad Mueez, and convinced them to hand over their passports. He then sent fake US visas to them via WhatsApp, promising that they would soon receive an interview call from the US Consulate in Karachi. However, when the promised call never came, Moazzam and Mueez grew suspicious and visited the American Consulate in Karachi themselves. A thorough investigation by the consulate revealed that the H1B employment visas and accompanying emails were fraudulent.