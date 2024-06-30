Karachi residents protest against massive load shedding during intense heat wave

KARACHI - Karachi residents have taken to the streets in protest against severe 18-hour load shedding amid scorching temperatures, exacerbating water shortages across the city. According to Dawn News, protests erupted in various areas, including the Lines area of Karachi, where citizens expressed outrage over the unannounced power outages.

Protesters targeted K Electric, blocking traffic on II Chandragarh Road and other major thoroughfares. Residents in Gurmandar and Khudad Colony also staged demonstrations, highlighting disruptions to daily life due to frequent electricity and water cuts.

Complaints from citizens reveal irregular load shedding patterns, with electricity often being cut off multiple times a day for varying durations, severely impacting daily routines and livelihoods. Day laborers lamented the lack of electricity during nighttime rest periods, despite enduring long hours of work under the relentless sun.

Critics pointed out disparities in power distribution, alleging prioritization of certain areas over others, despite regular bill payments. K Electric, in response, claimed significant efforts to curb power theft in 2024, seizing substantial amounts of illicit wiring.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court demanding uninterrupted electricity supply amidst the heat wave. The petition highlights technical faults and calls for corrective measures to reduce the average daily load shedding of 16 hours, particularly affecting Karachi’s business community and students.

As the city grapples with soaring temperatures and utility challenges, Karachiites await judicial intervention to alleviate their plight and ensure essential services are reliably restored.