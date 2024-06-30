KE’s action against power theft results in elimination of illegal connections

KARACHI - KE continued to implement measures to ensure network security and reliability, with strategic actions aimed at curbing power theft across its entire territory. In FY24, from July 2023 till date, it successfully conducted almost 30,000 drives, removing over 330,000 kg kunda wires accessing electricity illegally while adversely affecting the power infrastructure. During this time period, KE removed 234,000 such illegal connections through the dedicated efforts of its distribution teams. Anti-theft activities and kunda removal drives are already a part of the company’s business operations. These are dedicated to keeping the network safe and reducing the impact of line losses. Theft of electricity not only bypasses the safety protocols of the network, but also affects the loss profile of an area which may impact the duration of loadshedding. KE acknowledges that current macroeconomic conditions may be affecting customers’ propensity to pay and is organizing facilitation camps across the city. Customers can visit these camps, as well as KE Customer Care Centers located throughout the city, to clear their dues and receive assistance in obtaining regularised connections. KE spokesperson urged elected officials and community leaders to promote a culture of regular bill payment and actively discourage power theft. These measures are crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the city.