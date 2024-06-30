Khanewal to be made green, bright and ideal district, says DC

KHANEWAL - All resources will be used to make the district a green, bright and ideal district, the doors of my office are open all the time for visitors, they can visit him without any recommendation or slip for their legitimate work in development work.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal, the delegation led by Qalzam Bashir Ahmed.

The delegation included senior journalists Chaudhry Adnan Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Rana Moinuddin, Rana Hasan, Muhammad Sohail and Shujaat Shafaat.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said they are working with determination to create a model district.

In this regard, encroachments will be eliminated without discrimination, green belts and recreational parks will be improved on a priority basis and the citizens will be provided with the best entertainment facilities.

While educational institutions across the district will be provided every facility.

The best education and health facilities will be provided in the hospitals, he added. He said timely completion of ongoing development projects across the district will be ensured.

He added that corrupt officers and officials have no place in his team.

He added that the employees and officers should come to the office on time and treat the citizens with kindness and solve their problems.

Delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club appreciated Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on behalf of President Anjum Bashir Ahmad, officials, members and citizens for his excellent cleaning arrangements and solving public problems on Eid-ul-Azha and commended him for his work for the betterment of the district also assured him full cooperation.

297 smoke emitting vehicle impounded

Secretary Regional Transport Authority impounded 297 smoke-emitting vehicles and also imposed a fine of Rs 597,000 during the last two months.

This was disclosed in an anti-smog meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, here on Saturday.

The officials of the Environment Department also sealed one kiln and also got cases registered against another nine kiln owners. Similarly, 94 kiln owners were served notices. The department also imposed a fine of Rs 8 lac. They also added that notices were also given to owners of 20 industries for contributing to pollution into the atmosphere.