Killing a woman is not an honour but arrogance: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday emphasised access to justice for all segments of society. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa also remarked that it is not men’s honour, but their arrogance, that drives them to commit violence against women.

While addressing a symposium titled ‘Inclusive Justice’ in Islamabad, the Chief Justice said Constitution of Pakistan embodies clear provisions for protection of women, children and marginalised segments of the society. He underscored the need for implementation of laws for ensuring justice and promoting inclusivity in society. The Chief Justice said laws in Pakistan conform to the principles and teachings of Islam. He made special mention of laws related to women’s marital rights and right to inheritance.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa also highlighted the importance of remembering our collective history. He emphasised that the contributions of women are fundamental to the existence of any religion.

He also underscored Section 16 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), stating that in cases where the language is ambiguous, the Holy Quran should serve as a guiding reference.

Addressing the issue of honor killings, Chief Justice Isa expressed regret over their occurrence. He clarified that the term “ghairat” has been mistranslated as “honour,” when it should more accurately be translated as “arrogance.”

Also, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asserted that the Constitution is flawed in neither substance nor spirit, but rather in its execution. The top judge called for measures to ensure women’s representation across all spheres of life. “There are many positive aspects of our culture that we often overlook. The first word revealed in the Holy Quran is ‘Iqra’ (Read), which does not differentiate between men and women. Education should be compulsory for all children aged 5 to 16 years, as Islam mandates the acquisition of knowledge for every Muslim, both men and women.”

He also addressed the issue of honour killings, stressing that such cases are often misused. “Laws can be enacted to protect women’s rights, and both Islam and our legal system set strict penalties for falsely accusing or desecrating a woman.”

“ Denying women their property rights is a violation of Islamic teachings,” said Qazi Faez Isa.

Pakistan, being a federation, ensures women’s representation in the assemblies based on provincial allocations.

“There are 50 women’s seats in the National Assembly through proportional representation,” he highlighted.

Chief Justice Isa also pointed out the need to remember the positive aspects of Pakistani culture and the Constitution. “Article 25 of the Constitution should guide our steps, ensuring equality for all. A significant problem in our country is the denial of inheritance rights to women, which must be addressed.”