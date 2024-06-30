KP Governor clarifies to personally bear expenses of camp office in DIK

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday clarified that he will personally bear all the expenses of the Governor House camp office in Dera Ismail Khan. In a statement issued here, he said declaring his house in Dera Ismail Khan as the Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and using it as a camp office was a legal requirement and necessity for other officials.

The Governor House Dera Ismail Khan was declared Governor House for the same legal requirement, but I will personally bear its expenses, he said. He added that for more than 24 years, he has been active in practical politics. “Our family also participates in active politics and we have been bearing all these expenses from our own pocket. I will continue to bear the expenses of Governor House Dera Ismail Khan as well from my own pocket,” Governor Faisal Karim Kundi clarified.

The Governor also said that the decision to grant Kundi Model Farm DI Khan the status of a government residence was based on providing accommodation to security personnel and staff on duty. Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that he has never exceeded his delegated powers during his extensive political career.

Kundi expresses sorrow over fire incident in Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the outbreak of fire that engulfed shops and cabins in Peshawar’s Nauthia Bazar.

The blaze resulted in significant financial losses for traders and shop owners, prompting Governor Kundi to sympathise with them.

“The incident of the fire is extremely tragic,” said Faisal Karim Kundi and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The affected shopkeepers have suffered a considerable financial loss due to the fire,” highlighted Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and assured that the provincial government would ensure financial assistance to the affected traders and shopkeepers.