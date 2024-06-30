KP to establish separate secretariat for southern districts

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to establish a dedicated secretariat for its southern districts, alongside the existing Civil Secretariat that currently serves the entire province.

According to a notification from the KP Establishment Department, Abid Majeed has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary-Home (ACS-South) to spearhead this initiative.

The proposed secretariat will cater to the southern districts, including Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan divisions, along with their relevant ex-FR/merged districts. Mr. Majeed’s responsibilities include drafting a proposal for the provincial cabinet’s consideration, outlining the establishment’s legal framework and operational details in consultation with stakeholders.

“The ACS-South will report directly to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the notification confirmed.

The establishment of such a secretariat follows past precedents like the now-dissolved Fata Secretariat, which operated prior to the merger of Fata into KP.

The effectiveness of these administrative structures in enhancing the region’s development remains to be seen, as historical critiques suggest limited impact from previous similar initiatives.

Time will tell whether the new Secretariat-South succeeds in improving the lives of residents in the southern districts of KP.