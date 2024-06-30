Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP to establish separate secretariat for southern districts

Shahid Khan
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to establish a dedicated secretariat for its southern districts, alongside the existing Civil Secretariat that currently serves the entire province.

According to a notification from the KP Establishment Department, Abid Majeed has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary-Home (ACS-South) to spearhead this initiative.

The proposed secretariat will cater to the southern districts, including Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan divisions, along with their relevant ex-FR/merged districts. Mr. Majeed’s responsibilities include drafting a proposal for the provincial cabinet’s consideration, outlining the establishment’s legal framework and operational details in consultation with stakeholders.

“The ACS-South will report directly to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the notification confirmed.

President gives assent to Finance Bill 2024-25

The establishment of such a secretariat follows past precedents like the now-dissolved Fata Secretariat, which operated prior to the merger of Fata into KP.

The effectiveness of these administrative structures in enhancing the region’s development remains to be seen, as historical critiques suggest limited impact from previous similar initiatives.

Time will tell whether the new Secretariat-South succeeds in improving the lives of residents in the southern districts of KP.

Tags:

Shahid Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024