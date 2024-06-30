Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore airport to observe three-hour closure daily during monsoon for safety reasons

Lahore airport to observe three-hour closure daily during monsoon for safety reasons
Web Desk
7:14 PM | June 30, 2024
National

The Allama Iqbal International Airport will be closed daily for three hours during the monsoon season.

In a notification released on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that due to a high concentration of birds during the monsoon season, both runways of Lahore airport will remain closed from 5:00 am to 8:00 am for safety reasons, effective from July 10 to September 10.

The CAA has notified domestic and international airlines about this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024