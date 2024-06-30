Lahore airport to observe three-hour closure daily during monsoon for safety reasons

The Allama Iqbal International Airport will be closed daily for three hours during the monsoon season.

In a notification released on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that due to a high concentration of birds during the monsoon season, both runways of will remain closed from 5:00 am to 8:00 am for safety reasons, effective from July 10 to September 10.

The CAA has notified domestic and international airlines about this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers.