Man killed in armed attack

Rawalpindi - A man was shot dead by unknown assassins at Gulshan Dadan area apparently in an targetted attack here on Saturday, informed sources. The deceased was identified as Nazir Ullah, hailing from Waziristan. Officers of New Town police station along with experts of Forensic arrived at crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. Body of man was moved to hospital for post-mortem, they said. According to sources, Nazir Ullah was traveling on a motorcycle near Maryam Marriage Hall in Gulshan Dadan area when four unidentified gunmen riding on two motorcycles appeared from somewhere and opened indiscrindiscriminate firing on him from both sides. Resultantly, Nazir Ullah suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, sources said. A case has been registered against unknown killers with Police Station (PS) New Town. Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town SI Luqman told media persons that unidentified gunmen gunned down Nazir in an armed arrack. He said that the reason behind the killing is said to be old enmity. However, police are investigating the murder case from different angles to arrest the killers.