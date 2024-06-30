Mars gets hit by hundreds of basketball-size space rocks every year

HOUSTON - Hundreds of basketball-size space rocks slam into Mars each year, leaving behind impact craters and causing rumblings across the red planet, according to new research. Mission planners could use the revelations, recorded in data collected by a now-retired NASA mission, as they determine where to land future robotic missions as well as astronaut crews on the red planet. NASA’s InSight mission ended when the stationary lander lost a battle to an accumulation of Martian dust on its solar panels in December 2022, but the wealth of data the spacecraft collected is still fueling new research. The lander carried the first seismometer to Mars, and the sensitive instrument was able to detect seismic waves that occurred thousands of miles away from InSight’s location in Elysium Planitia, a smooth plain just north of the planet’s equator. During its time on Mars, InSight used its seismometer to detect more than 1,300 marsquakes, which take place when the Martian subsurface cracks due to pressure and heat. But InSight also captured evidence of meteoroids as they crashed into Mars. Meteoroids are space rocks that have broken away from larger rocky bodies and range in size from dust grains to small asteroids, according to NASA. Known as meteoroids while still in space, they are termed meteors as they streak through the atmosphere of Earth or other planets. Scientists have questioned why more impacts haven’t been detected on Mars because the planet is located next to our solar system’s main asteroid belt, where many space rocks emerge to hit the Martian surface. The Martian atmosphere only has 1% of the thickness of Earth’s atmosphere, meaning that more meteoroids zip through it without disintegrating. A meteoroid hit the Martian atmosphere on September 5, 2021, and then exploded into at least three shards, each one leaving behind a crater on the red planet’s surface.

And it was just the beginning. Since 2021, researchers have pored over InSight’s data and determined that space rocks bombard Mars more frequently than previously thought, as much as two to 10 times higher than previous estimates, according to a new study published Friday in the journal Science Advances. “It’s possible Mars is more geologically active than we thought, which holds implications for the age and evolution of the planet’s surface,” said lead study author Ingrid Daubar, an associate professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown University, in a statement. “Our results are based on a small number of examples available to us, but the estimate of the current impact rate suggests the planet is getting hit much more frequently than we can see using imaging alone.” The team identified eight new impact craters created by meteoroids from InSight’s data that orbiters circling the planet did previously spot. Six of the craters were near InSight’s landing site, and two of the distant impacts were some of the largest ever detected by scientists observing the red planet, according to the study.