Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram

Kohat - A high-level meeting was held at the DC Kohat office here on Saturday to discuss maintaining peace and order in the district during the sensitive period of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by high officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, and retired Chief Justice Syed Ibn Ali of the Peshawar High Court.

TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other heads of civil and military institutions were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials pledged to work together to maintain law and order in the district by observing zero tolerance on any disruptions.

On this occasion, the DC Kohat said that we were all united in our commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Muharram.