Minister directs measures to maintain peace during Muharram

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Aftab Alam Afridi on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to work together and take measures to maintain peace during Muharram.

He expressed these views during a meeting with elders belonging to different schools of thought in Kohat on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner, MPAs and representatives of police, Rescue 1122 and PESCO also attended the meeting.

The minister directed to utilise resources to maintain law and order situation stressing devising a result oriented and applicable plan to achieve the objective.

He also urged the people to play their role for peaceful observance of Muharram and foil attempts of elements to disrupt peace and create rift among people. He also advised the people to be patient and respect sentiments of each other during Muharram.