Minister for monitoring quality of value-added urea products

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday directed the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to check value-added urea products of fertiliser companies to ensure the quality of the commodity across the country.

The minister chaired a review meeting which discussed issues related to the availability and pricing of urea fertiliser in the country. Rana Tanveer Hussain also directed the introduction of toll-free numbers to receive complaints against price increases & overcharging by dealers to facilitate the growers across the country by providing them all agriculture inputs on sustainable rates.

The minister further said that estimated availability of urea during the Kharif season 2024 was recorded at 3,394 thousand tons, while the total consumption of urea during the Kharif season is expected to be around 3,156 thousand tons. He noted that there was sufficient stock of urea fertilizer available in the country for the Kharif season and stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodity at affordable prices during the season.

The chief executive officers of the fertiliser companies assured that all manufacturing units will operate at full capacity to meet local demand provided that uninterrupted gas supply is ensured by the government.

It was agreed in the meeting that fertiliser companies will implement a uniform pricing mechanism across the country from the next Rabi season and retail prices would be uniform across the country. The federal minster further said that provincial governments and companies will monitor urea prices and dealers for ensuring smooth supply of the commodity to farmers of the country.

The minister warned that the dealers who charge higher prices than the retail price will be blacklisted. Dr Mussadiq Malik, Minister of Energ, Petroleum Division also attended the meeting whereas, CEOs of FFCL, FFBCL Engro Corporation, Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer Corporation participated in the meeting.