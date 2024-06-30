MNA Junaid resigns from PTI core committee amid internal strife

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) internal strife escalated on Saturday as more resignations started pouring in as a protest against policies of the party leadership for its alleged flawed strategy to secure release of former prime minister Imran Khan from jail.

For the past couple of days, media reports have emerged that a number of MNAs of the opposition PTI have indicated at forming a forward bloc following their resentment against the leadership. Amid escalating fissures within the PTI ranks, diehard party leader and lawmaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Akbar resigned from the party’s Core Committee.

In his media interaction, Akbar said that leadership had restricted them from meeting with the party founder Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while only “certain people” were allowed to meet him. He added that beneficiaries of the party decisions were these certain people, their families, and friends.

However, Akbar affirmed his loyalty to PTI, saying, “PTI is my home, and I am not part of any group.”

Earlier this week, Secretary General PTI and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan had resigned from his position following criticism against him from the disgruntled party lawmakers. They are of the view that the leadership is neither pursuing an aggressive approach to secure the release of Khan and other party leaders and workers from jail nor it is showing seriousness to mobilize the masses on the issue of alleged rigging in February 8 national elections.

On the other hand, former PTI leader and ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry is also continuing his tirade against the party leadership through his posts on X.

In a statement on X, PTI leader and former state minister Ali Muhammad Khan denied the presence of any forward block within the PTI. “There is only one group in the PTI, which is called Team Imran Khan,” he said. Ali went on to say that he would stand against any person within the PTI ranks who would talk about forming a forward bloc or a group and make an effort to create rifts within the party only to get a party position. He urged the PTI workers to boycott any person who talks about breaking the party. He said that no one should need to lobby for getting the party position and everyone should make sure that the PTI would get its secretary general soon.