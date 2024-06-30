Monsoon alert: Met Dept predicts heavy rains across Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - The Met Department has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country, with some regions expecting much-needed rainfall. The department reports that monsoon rains have commenced from Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and are now progressing towards other parts of Pakistan. Rain is anticipated in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and southeast Sindh. There is also a possibility of rain in northeast and south Balochistan, with light showers expected in some coastal areas of Sindh. The department forecasts that in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, the weather will remain hot and humid during the day, with partly cloudy skies and occasional rain during the night.

Director of Weather Forecasting, Dr Babar, said in an exclusive conversation with a TV channel he said monsoon rains have started from Sindh, especially Karachi.

He has also indicated that the monsoon winds are advancing towards the rest of the country and are set to bring heavy rains to various regions within the next 24 hours.

He stated that more than normal rainfall is expected in July and August, which raises concerns about flooding in rivers and canals, as well as the potential for urban flooding in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the country. He further warned of potential flooding in canals and nullahs.

“There will be heavy rain in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan,” Dr Babar told. He emphasized the need for preparedness to mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

As monsoon winds advance, the Meteorological Department urges residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The anticipated rains are expected to provide relief from the prevailing heat and humidity, offering respite to millions across the nation.