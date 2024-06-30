NA Standing Committees elect their Chairmen unanimously

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committees namely Information Technology and Telecommunication, Commerce, Privatization and Industries & Production elected their Chairmen unanimously in their maiden meetings held yesterday in Parliament House. The meetings were attended by members of the respective Standing Committees and Chief Whips of the PML(N), PPPP and MQM. The elections were conducted by Muhammad Mushtaq, Advisor (Legislation), Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi Additional Secretary (Committees) and Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi, Joint Secretary (Committees).

The Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication unanimously elected Syed Amin ul Haq, MNA as its Chairman.

His name was proposed by Syed Mustafa Kamal, MNA and seconded by all the members of the Committee, whereas the Standing Committee on Commerce unanimously elected Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA as its Chairman.

His candidature was proposed by Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MNA and supported by all the members of the Committee. The Standing Committees on Privatization and Industries & Production unanimously elected Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA and Syed Hafeezuddin, MNAs, as Chairmen, respectively in their separate meetings.

Their names were proposed respectively by MNAs Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani and Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani and seconded by all the members of the Committees.

After conducting the elections, Advisor (Legislation) felicitated the newly elected Chairmen on behalf of Hon. Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Secretary General and assured their all-out support in discharge of their official responsibilities.

After the elections, the newly elected Chairmen assumed their seats and thanked their party leadership and fellow colleagues for reposing confidence in them by electing them as the Chairmen of the Standing Committees. They hoped that with the concerted efforts of the Committee Members, the Committees would aptly play their role of parliamentary oversight on Executive.