Nawa-i-Waqt Group COO leaves for China to tell SCO stories

LAHORE - China will take over the rotating presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in July.

Under this China has arranged a visit for one media person each, from 26 countries connected as members, observers and dialogue partners to SCO. Nine days visit will start from July 1 to July 9, 2024, in which officials of European Central Asian Affairs of Chinese Foreign Ministry and members of SCO. The 30-member delegation will visit Shanghai, Beijing and Qingdao.

The Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invited Lt Col (Rtd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Chief Operating Officer Nawa-i-Waqt Group, to tell the SCO stories of people-to-people connectivity, and pass on the SCO dream of common development, with the sail of media exchanges to propel the sailboat of the SCO towards a better future.

Col (retired) Qadri will leave for China tomorrow. It should be remembered that the publication of continuous episodes on “Silk Road and Belt & Road to CPEC” by a two-member team including Lt Col (Rtd) Sayed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri for more than five years has been well received in BRI circles.

On the publication of 60th episode, the congratulatory messages from the Government of Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador, Consuls General, were covered by the Chinese media also, which is an honor for the media group. A two-member team including Col (retired) Qadri was also honored with the “China Pakistan Friendship Award” for working to promote China-Pakistan friendship.

During stay in China, the delegation will learn about the high-quality development achievements of China in several fields, such as technology, culture and ecology, to experience the lively practice of Chinese modernization in the magic land of China.

The tours of China’s major cities will begin with a welcome dinner at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation in Shanghai. The delegation will visit well-known business, manufacturing, transportation, municipal, tunnel engineering institutions, industrial park, container terminal, ecological park, Qingdao Pearl International Expo-site, shipping centers, historical and cultural buildings, gardens and museums in three cities. The delegation will participate in Round Table Conference/Discussion on Overseas Cooperation and participate in the Green Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as well as benefit from China’s experiences in technology innovation, culture and environmental development and its report and related activities of the Forum. The delegation will also participate in the regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lt Col (Rtd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri will also meet Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming.

The visit will promote new opportunities for cooperation and partnership among the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and will especially contribute to the further development of brotherly relations and friendship between China and Pakistan.