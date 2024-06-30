No Intimidation

The letter written to the Prime Minister by the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, calling for an end to intelligence agencies contacting judges, highlights more than one instance of intimidation. Though the letter is based on an incident where a judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha reported intimidation after refusing to meet someone from an agency, its scope is much broader. It urges the PM to direct intelligence institutions to stay in line and not interfere in judicial matters.

Both media and judiciary have suffered from this kind of interference and influence, which is a direct attack on the freedoms of these two institutions. ATCs handle sensitive work, and judges bear significant responsibility. Courts must be allowed to carry out proceedings according to the law. The PM must take strict notice of the situation and reassert institutional boundaries. Just as the judiciary is often reprimanded for overstepping its bounds, all institutions should stay within their respective jurisdictions and roles.

The fact that the LHC’s Chief Justice had to address this issue in writing demonstrates the severity of the problem. Codes of conduct already exist prohibiting judges from discussing cases with external parties, yet their implementation is lacking. Trying to influence a decision and requesting an in-person meeting for this purpose is a gross violation. The PM should take action on this matter. The intelligence community also needs to realize that such moves lead to anarchy, and all courts, including the ATCs, should be given their due freedom to operate. If intelligence-based evidence is needed in a case, it should be obtained following proper legal provisions and laws.