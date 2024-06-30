One officer dies, other injured in robber’s attack in Ghotki

SUKKUR - In a brazen attack, bandits targeted a police picket near Ghotki, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer, injury to another, and the abduction of a third. The bandits, who were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, launched a surprise attack on the Mubarak bridge police picket located within the limits of the Andal Sundarani police station in the early hours of the Saturday morning. The officers, who were caught off guard, put up a valiant fight, but were outnumbered and outgunned. Resulting in the martyrdom of one police officer, Sahib Dino Abbasi, and injuring another, Syed Ismail Shah. After the attack, the robbers abducted an official, Fatah Sangi, and took him with them. The injured officer has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation has been launched to rescue the abducted officer. DIG Sukkur, Pir Mohammad Shah confirmed the incident and said that the attack by the Rahab Sher gang will not be forgiven in any case. The attack has been widely condemned by law enforcement officials and political leaders. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary forces has been deployed to the area to track down the bandits and ensure the safe recovery of the abducted officer. The authorities have been urged to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.