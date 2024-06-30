Operation against power theft continues in Peshawar

Peshawar - In light of the orders issued by the provincial government, the operation against electricity theft and illegal connections is ongoing. A spokesperson for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) said on Saturday that an operation was conducted against electricity theft and illegal connections in Sufid Deri, Matni sub-division, along with WAPDA officials and local police.

During the operation, 104 coils (Kunds) were removed, while 36 slow meters, two transformers, and Rs. 200,000 were also recovered. The spokesperson said that there are total dues of more than Rs. 380 million on Sufid Deri feeders, which need to be paid by these consumers. The Peshawar district administration is following a zero-tolerance policy against kunda culture and electricity theft.