Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Operation against power theft continues in Peshawar

APP
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   In light of the orders issued by the provincial government, the operation against electricity theft and illegal connections is ongoing. A spokesperson for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) said on Saturday that an operation was conducted against electricity theft and illegal connections in Sufid Deri, Matni sub-division, along with WAPDA officials and local police.

During the operation, 104 coils (Kunds) were removed, while 36 slow meters, two transformers, and Rs. 200,000 were also recovered. The spokesperson said that there are total dues of more than Rs. 380 million on Sufid Deri feeders, which need to be paid by these consumers.  The Peshawar district administration is following a zero-tolerance policy against kunda culture and electricity theft.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024