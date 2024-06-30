Pakistan Navy fully prepared to respond to any aggression: Chief

KARACHI - Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to respond to any kind of aggression. Addressing the passing out parade of 121st Midshipman and 29th Short Service Commission Course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, he emphasised adopting advanced technology and artificial intelligence is indispensable for naval strategy to effectively deal with Sixth Generation Warfare. The Naval Chief commended enhanced participation of women in Pakistan Navy in general and in various departments related to maritime sector in particular.

Passing out parade of 121st Midshipmen and 29th Short Service Commission Course was held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion. According to Pakistan Television, 70 midshipmen and 28 short service commission officers passed out today after successful training. The chief guest distributed prizes to the outstanding performers. Midshipman Abdullah Waheed received Sword of Honour, while Midshipman Aftab Ahmed was awarded Academy Dirk.

Officer Cadet Muhammad Khubaib was decorated with Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal and Officer cadet Muhammad Danish was awarded Commandant Gold Medal. Addressing the ceremony Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Pakistan Navy is imparting training to cadets from the friendly countries. He said that inclusion of cadets from friendly countries in the course is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s high standards and proficiency.

He advised the cadets to keep themselves abreast with the latest trends.