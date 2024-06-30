Pakistan’s Sohail, Hamza win titles in 31st Asian Jr Squash C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan and Muhammad Hamza Khan won the titles in the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship on Saturday. Mr. Duncan Chiu, Secretary General of the Asian Squash Federation, graced the occasion as the chief guest and awarded trophies and medals to the winners. The event was also attended by Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), squash legend Qamar Zaman, and PSF Vice President Adnan Asad, along with numerous players and officials. In the boys U-13: Sohail Adnan (PAK) defeated Huzaifa Shahid (PAK) 12-10, 12-10, 5-11, 4-11, 11-8. In boys U-15: Shiven Agarwal (IND) defeated Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11. In boys U-17: Nikhelswar (MAS) defeated Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6. In boys U-19: Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAK) defeated Harith Danial (MAS) 11-5, 12-10, 11-9. In girls U-13: Aadya Budhia (IND) defeated Goushika (IND) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4. In girls U-15: Harleein Tan (MAS) defeated Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) 11-8, 11-4, 11-6. In girls U-17: Enna Kwong (HKG) defeated Tang Helen (HKG) 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1. In girls U-19: Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) defeated Akari Midorikawa (JPN) 11-8, 11-7, 11-2. In the consolation plate event, in the girls U-13: Jacintha Han (SIN) defeated Nurul Nageena (MAS) 11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-2. In girls U-15: Wong Suit Ling (HKG) defeated Chang Ka Yu (HKG) 12-10, 3-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9. In girls U-17: Mehwish Ali (PAK) defeated Saiesha Ranjan (SIN) 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. In girls U-19: Shamina Riaz (IND) defeated Nargol Raminzadeh (IRI) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. In boys U-13: Vidhurran Ruthiran (MAS) defeated Wong Ho Kiu (HKG) 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 14-12.

In boys U-15: Ahmed Khalil (PAK) defeated Ong Zhi (SIN) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. In boys U-17: Obaid Ullah (PAK) defeated Junho Kim (KOR) 11-9, 11-9, 14-12. In boys U-19: Lo Wa Sern (MAS) defeated Veroon Heng (MAS) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.