Sunday, June 30, 2024
Pakistan women to feature in AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025

Pakistan women to feature in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025
Our Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the participation of the Pakistan women’s futsal team in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025. This marks the first time the team will compete in a premier futsal event under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The qualification rounds are scheduled to start in early 2025, with the main tournament set for May 2025. In preparation, the PFF successfully organized five Women’s Futsal National Cup (FNC) competitions across major cities in Pakistan. MRF claimed the title in Lahore, Hazara emerged as champions in Quetta, Smuff triumphed in Islamabad, and the Karachi City team won in Karachi. These events were part of the PFF’s efforts to advance women’s futsal in the country. Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am pleased to announce our participation in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025. This underscores PFF’s commitment to developing women’s futsal in Pakistan and providing our players with opportunities to compete internationally.”

Our Staff Reporter

